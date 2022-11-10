Queen Consort Camilla ‘triggered’ since egging incident

Camilla lost control of her emotions when a 23-year-old student threw eggs at her husband.

Body language specialist Judi James believes Camilla may have suffered from ‘Imposter Syndrome’.

The couple used stealth to re-brand Camilla to grow her popularity and acceptance.

Advertisement

The egging episode involving King Charles III surprised and alarmed Queen Consort Camilla. According to body language specialist Judi James, Camilla lost control of her emotions when a 23-year-old student threw eggs at her husband.

Judi said to Mirror: “Charles has already shown his credentials as a man who keeps his cool under even extreme attack as he once brushed off an on-stage rush by a gunman with the body language signals of nothing more than a calm determination to get on with the job.

“Camilla however does react and her body language suggests wariness that extends to actual fear.

“Her mouth stretches and dips at the corner and she keeps glancing backwards as though scared of more missiles.

“The noise the crowd are making seems to be cries of support but they blend to make a rather frightening screeching noise.”

She added: “I wonder whether this event triggers the Imposter Syndrome in Camilla especially. It occurred in York, which should be full of royal fans, and it has happened just as she has taken over the role of Queen.

Advertisement

“This was a controversial upgrade and although the couple used stealth and the advantage of time to re-brand Camilla to grow her popularity and gradual acceptance from the public, the ghost of those early years after Diana died must still haunt her, making her especially vulnerable to any criticism or ‘attacks’ like this.”