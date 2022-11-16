Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth II never wanted the crown

Articles
Queen Elizabeth watched THIS show to pass time after Prince Philip

  • According to reports, Queen Elizabeth had no desire to assume the throne before being crowned.
  • Royal writer Andrew Morton revealed Queen Elizabeth’s true life objectives.
  • Queen Elizabeth wanted “dogs, horses, and children,” royal writer Andrew Morton said.
According to reports, Queen Elizabeth had no desire to assume the throne before being crowned.

For those who are unaware, Queen Elizabeth was never in line for the throne when she was born; her father only assumed the kingdom after her uncle abdicated in order to wed Wallis Simpson, an American socialite.

Royal writer Andrew Morton revealed Queen Elizabeth’s true life objectives in an interview with Marie Claire.

“Every night when she went to bed, she prayed that her parents would produce a brother so that he would take on the role of King,” he was quoted as saying.

“True ambition” of her Before coming to a conclusion, Mr. Morton said, “was to live in the country with dogs, horses, and children.”

