Edition: English
Queen Elizabeth insisted on holder her own umbrella
  • Author claims Queen Elizabeth II never allowed anyone to handle her umbrella for her.
  • Gyles Brandreth explains how Queen would have felt awkward if someone else had handled her duties.
  • Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral Castle this summer after a long and eventful life.
An author claims that Queen Elizabeth II never allowed anyone to handle her umbrella for her.

On The Oldie Magazine, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth explains how the former monarch would have felt awkward if someone else had handled her duties.

He said: “When she had gone I reprimanded William Waldegrave (the Oxford Union President, now Baron Waldegrave) for not carrying the monarch’s umbrella for her as he escorted her across the courtyard in the rain.

“He told me ‘The Queen insists on holding her own umbrella – always. If someone else holds it, the rain trickles down her neck’.”

It has been months since the Queen passed away. This year’s summer, Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral Castle.

