Queen Elizabeth knew about Kate Middleton’s fourth pregnancy

Kate Middleton speaks of Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas

Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales, is allegedly expecting her fourth child with husband Prince William.

The wonderful news was shared with Queen Elizabeth by Prince William and Kate, according to a report in the Star Magazine, before she passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle.

The royal couple informed the Queen first that they were expecting their fourth child.

“There are murmurs that William notified the queen just prior to her passing, which makes it even more of a blessing. They’d literally just found out. She was really thrilled for them,” the insider said, according to the tabloid.

According to the article, according to IBT, “They knew how much the queen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She doted on them, especially the little ones.”

As of now, Kate Middleton and Prince William have not commented on rumours that they are expecting their fourth child.

