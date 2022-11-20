Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth was saved from a “full-fledged constitutional crisis”

Queen Elizabeth was saved from a “full-fledged constitutional crisis”

Articles
Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth was saved from a “full-fledged constitutional crisis”

Queen Elizabeth II became victim of ‘wardrobe malfunction’ in 2010

Advertisement
  • The article suggested he’d ask Queen Elizabeth to “not be available” on that day.
  • If Boris had called the palace, the king “couldn’t come to the phone.”
  • Boris’s pal reportedly indicated the former PM understood an election wouldn’t work.
Advertisement

Boris Johnson almost put Queen Elizabeth in a “full-blown constitutional crisis,” but civil servants and courtiers came up with a plan to stop him (PM).

According to the news media, a journalist for The Financial Times wrote in his book about how “a magic triangle” of officials had an emergency plan to prevent Mr. Boris from using Queen to call for an election.

The book said that it was decided that Sir Graham would tell Buckingham Palace right away if Mr. Boris planned to ask the Conservative Party for a vote of confidence.

The report also said that, as planned, he would ask Queen Elizabeth to “not be available” on that day.

Also Read

Prince William prefers to stay silent over Mike Tindall show
Prince William prefers to stay silent over Mike Tindall show

Prince William declined to comment on whether his brother-in-law Mike Tindall will...

Boris would have been told that the monarch “couldn’t come to the phone” if he had tried to call the palace.

Advertisement

The media also said that Boris’s friend said the former PM knew that calling an election would not work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story