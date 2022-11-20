Queen Elizabeth was saved from a “full-fledged constitutional crisis”

The article suggested he’d ask Queen Elizabeth to “not be available” on that day.

If Boris had called the palace, the king “couldn’t come to the phone.”

Boris’s pal reportedly indicated the former PM understood an election wouldn’t work.

Boris Johnson almost put Queen Elizabeth in a “full-blown constitutional crisis,” but civil servants and courtiers came up with a plan to stop him (PM).

According to the news media, a journalist for The Financial Times wrote in his book about how “a magic triangle” of officials had an emergency plan to prevent Mr. Boris from using Queen to call for an election.

The book said that it was decided that Sir Graham would tell Buckingham Palace right away if Mr. Boris planned to ask the Conservative Party for a vote of confidence.

The media also said that Boris’s friend said the former PM knew that calling an election would not work.