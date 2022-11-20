Queen Elizabeth was saved from a “full-fledged constitutional crisis”

Prince William prefers to stay silent over Mike Tindall show
Prince William declined to comment on whether his brother-in-law Mike Tindall will...
Boris Johnson almost put Queen Elizabeth in a “full-blown constitutional crisis,” but civil servants and courtiers came up with a plan to stop him (PM).
According to the news media, a journalist for The Financial Times wrote in his book about how “a magic triangle” of officials had an emergency plan to prevent Mr. Boris from using Queen to call for an election.
The book said that it was decided that Sir Graham would tell Buckingham Palace right away if Mr. Boris planned to ask the Conservative Party for a vote of confidence.
The report also said that, as planned, he would ask Queen Elizabeth to “not be available” on that day.
Boris would have been told that the monarch “couldn’t come to the phone” if he had tried to call the palace.
The media also said that Boris’s friend said the former PM knew that calling an election would not work.
