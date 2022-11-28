Queen Elizabeth wished Meghan Markle’s family tree wasn’t’ split’

Queen Elizabeth reportedly disliked Meghan Markle’s shattered family.

Gyles Brandreth stated Queen Elizabeth “loved” Meghan’s mum from the beginning.

Brandreth reported about the Queen’s conversation with Meghan’s mum.

It was said that Queen Elizabeth hated that Meghan Markle came from a broken family.

The royal author and biographer of Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait has said these things.

Gyles Brandreth, the author, said that Queen Elizabeth “liked” Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, from the start.

In his book, Mr. Brandreth wrote about how the Queen talked to Meghan’s mother. An excerpt read, “I also know that the Queen liked Meghan’s mother and was sorry the Markle family was “fractured.”

For those who don’t know, Ms. Ragland and Thomas Markle broke up when Meghan was a young child in the 1980s.

Even though Thomas Markle wasn’t there, Mr. Ragland was sitting in a prominent place inside St. George’s Chapel.