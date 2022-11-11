Queen Elizabeth would have supported Meghan, Harry: Expert

The late Queen “would have supported” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the Firm.

Andrew Morton is the author of “Diana: Her True Story — in Her Own Words”.

The couple discussed moving to New Zealand with the PM of that country.

According to a royal expert, the late Queen Elizabeth “would have supported” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to live a life of their choosing “for years.”

On the “Pod Save the King” podcast, Andrew Morton, author of “Diana: Her True Story — in Her Own Words,” discussed how the monarch would have been “understanding” of the couple’s choice to leave the Firm.

The well-known author, who shot to popularity after publishing Princess Diana’s biography in 1992, justifies his claims by pointing out that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip spent two years living in Malta after their nuptials.

“Back in the late 1940s after they married, the queen and Prince Philip lived in Malta for a while as he was pursuing his career in the Royal Navy,” Morton said.

Morton claims that at one time, Harry and Meghan discussed going to New Zealand with the prime leader of that country.

He asserted that “They had all kinds of plots and thoughts for their future.”

Morton continued: “It didn’t work out because when it actually comes down to it, Prince Harry is cursed with charisma but hates being a prince and I think that he saw Meghan as a way out. They didn’t have to leave the royal family in the way that they did, but they did.”

