Queen Elizabeth’s memorable clap back at Harry and Meghan

Robert Lacey, the author of a recent book on the royal family, made the assertion.

He stated in the book “Battle of Brothers”

The Queen put her foot down because the Sussexes were acting without her consent when they decided to market under their own royal trademark, “Sussex Royal.”

The Daily Express in the UK quotes Lacey as saying: “Once again Harry had totally failed to consult the Queen about a major initiative affecting his royal work and image — and the image of the crown as a whole. The family finally hit back. Elizabeth II had always had a soft spot for Harry, and she had been delighted by the arrival of Meghan, whose personal energies seemed to complement her grandson’s so well. As Head of the Commonwealth and reigning over an ever more multicultural society in Britain, the Queen had especially welcomed the exciting new dimension that a mixed-race recruit brought to the Windsor identity — and as we shall see later in this series, she herself had spotted when things were going wrong, and had helped devise a strategy she firmly hoped would make things easier for the couple.

The writer said, “But there were some matters on which Elizabeth II would not compromise — and chief among them was the authority of the crown.

He stated: “By not disclosing their plans to market merchandise under their own royal trademark, Harry and Meghan had trespassed dangerously on that authority. To commercialise the crown required the crown’s consent — and the Sussexes had not sought that.”