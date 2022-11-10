Advertisement
Queen Sonja Says Americans Have ‘No Idea’ of Monarchy’s Importance

Articles
  • Queen Sonja of Norway discusses her daughter’s huge shift.
  • The 85-year-old Queen and her husband, King Harald, addressed the press following their daughter’s announcement.
  • Queen Sonja stated Americans don’t understand the importance of monarchy in a news conference on Tuesday, before her daughter’s wedding to Shaman Durek.
Queen Sonja of Norway discusses her daughter’s huge shift.

The 85-year-old Queen and her husband, King Harald, addressed the press following their daughter’s announcement. Queen Sonja stated Americans don’t understand the importance of monarchy in a news conference on Tuesday, before her daughter’s wedding to Shaman Durek.

“Americans don’t understand kingdoms. No surprise he doesn’t notice “Hello! quoted Sonja.

“Americans don’t get it. No. He assumed he could do anything without affecting us “She continued, saying Princess Martha Louise’s decision is in everyone’s best interests.

Queen Sonja said, “Even when we disagree, we are happy with each other.” “I feel like the family is now very close in a good way,” she said, adding that Durek, a spiritual guide and healer from Los Angeles, is “a great guy” and “a lot of fun to be with.”

King Harald, 85, said he was “sad that the princess would no longer represent the royal family”

“Every aspect was considered,” claimed Queen Sonja. “Everyone agreed”

Princess Martha Louise gave up her royal responsibilities Tuesday, the Royal House of Norway stated. The princess, who will still be called a princess, will have greater independence without the crown.

“Princess Märtha Louise wants to clarify her role in the Royal House of Norway. In consultation with His Majesty The King and other close family members, the Princess has chosen not to perform formal Royal House obligations at this time “palace statement.

“The Princess is a patron of many organisations, and she notified them today that she is resigning. The Princess is taking this move to separate her business and royal duties. Other Royal Family members will take on her patronage “Continuing,

