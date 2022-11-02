Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reason why Dr. Hasnat rejected Princess Diana

Reason why Dr. Hasnat rejected Princess Diana

Articles
Advertisement
Reason why Dr. Hasnat rejected Princess Diana

Reason why Dr. Hasnat rejected Princess Diana

Advertisement
  • Princess Diana and Dr Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani cardiac surgeon, never married.
  • Hasnat’s father has stated that Diana could never be his daughter-in-law. “
  • She is from Venus and I am from Mars,” he claims his son once said.
Advertisement

Princess Diana and Dr Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani cardiac surgeon, never married. While Hasnat’s father has never revealed the reason for his divorce from Diana, he has stated that Diana could never be his daughter-in-law.

“He is not going to marry her,” Dr. Rashid Khan told the Daily Express.”

“We are looking for a bride for him. She should be rich, among the upper middle class. She should at least be a Pakistani Muslim girl.”

Rashid revealed that Hasnat admitted a union between him and Diana was never possible.

“If I married her, our marriage would not last for more than a year. We are culturally so different from each other,” the father claims his son remarked to him. “She is from Venus and I am from Mars. If it ever happened, it would be like a marriage from two different planets.”

Meanwhile, Diana was head over heels in love with Hasnat. “He has given me all the things I need,” she would tell her friends.

Advertisement

Also Read

First look of Humayun Saeed as Princess Diana’s Companion Dr. Hasnat Khan in “The Crown” Disclosed
First look of Humayun Saeed as Princess Diana’s Companion Dr. Hasnat Khan in “The Crown” Disclosed

Humayun Saeed, a well-known Pakistani actor, portrays Dr. Hasnat Khan in Season...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story