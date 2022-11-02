Reason why Dr. Hasnat rejected Princess Diana

First look of Humayun Saeed as Princess Diana’s Companion Dr. Hasnat Khan in “The Crown” Disclosed
Humayun Saeed, a well-known Pakistani actor, portrays Dr. Hasnat Khan in Season...
Princess Diana and Dr Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani cardiac surgeon, never married. While Hasnat’s father has never revealed the reason for his divorce from Diana, he has stated that Diana could never be his daughter-in-law.
“He is not going to marry her,” Dr. Rashid Khan told the Daily Express.”
“We are looking for a bride for him. She should be rich, among the upper middle class. She should at least be a Pakistani Muslim girl.”
Rashid revealed that Hasnat admitted a union between him and Diana was never possible.
“If I married her, our marriage would not last for more than a year. We are culturally so different from each other,” the father claims his son remarked to him. “She is from Venus and I am from Mars. If it ever happened, it would be like a marriage from two different planets.”
Meanwhile, Diana was head over heels in love with Hasnat. “He has given me all the things I need,” she would tell her friends.
