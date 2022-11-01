Advertisement
Rishi Sunak receiving flip of middle finger from King Charles

Rishi Sunak receiving flip of middle finger from King Charles

Articles
Rishi Sunak receiving flip of middle finger from King Charles

Rishi Sunak receiving flip of middle finger from King Charles

  • Rishi Sunak received a flip of the middle finger from King Charles.
  • Rishi forbade Charles from attending the COP27 climate change summit.
  • Charles has chosen to give his own banquet at Buckingham Palace before the summit in the midst of this.
After British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak forbade King Charles III from attending the COP27 climate change summit, the monarch is proceeding in his own manner.

The King is passionate about the meeting because he cares about the environment, even if Sunak wants to skip it.

N0 offers the suggestion to forbid the King from going. ten officers.

Charles has chosen to give his own banquet at Buckingham Palace before the summit in the midst of this.

Internet users have taken to Twitter to commend the King for his bravery.

King Charles gave the UK government a middle finger the size of the Eiffel Tower after being instructed not to attend COP-27 “one writes.

King Charles has already demonstrated his propensity for meddling “adds a further

“Interfering with such style, too – continue on meddling, sir,” reads a third tweet.

Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, continues, “A Buckingham Palace reception is one helluva subtweet.

This is C3 putting the hurt on Rishi Sunak and other climate deniers in general.

