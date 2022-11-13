Royal expert says upcoming season of ‘The Crown’ threatens King Charles’ reign

The much-anticipated fifth season of The Crown came out this week on Netflix.

Angela Mollard is a royal expert concerned about how the show portrays King Charles.

The Crown is coming back for its sixth and final season.

The latest episode of the royal drama series tells the story of important and controversial events that happened in the royal family in the mid-1990s, such as the dramatic end of the marriage between King Charles III and Princess Diana.

Angela Mollard is an expert on the royal family, and she is worried about how the show shows King Charles.”The show affects us directly,” which could be bad for the new king or queen.

Mollard said, “A lot of the material around the Queen was historical, but the King hasn’t even gone through his coronation yet.”

“In the first episode, [Charles is] being positioned as a man who is trying to overthrow his mother by speaking to the then-Prime Minister John Major,” she added.

Mollard also says that John “denied that this ever happened,” adding that it was “basically fictitious nonsense.”

The royal expert was worried that what is shown in The Crown will have an effect on “younger viewers” and make them think that the things shown are “real,” even though Netflix says that the show is made up.

