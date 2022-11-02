Advertisement
Royal expert skeptical about Prince Harry’s intentions

Articles
Prince Harry banned from wearing his military uniform to Queen’s burial

  • Prince Harry’s memoir is expected to make explosive claims about the Firm.
  • According to a royal expert, members of the royal family will be “collateral damage”.
  • Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says he may try to repair his relationship with the Royal Family.
According to a royal expert, members of the royal family will be “collateral damage.” “I can’t see that things are going to be very easy after January 10. But perhaps once Harry’s got it all out there, maybe it could mark a starting point to try to fully repair their relationship,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!.

“I don’t think Harry’s a vindictive man and I don’t think he would hurt his family unnecessarily or wilfully,” Jennie added. But I think Harry wants closure and I think [members of the royal family] are going to be the collateral damage in his journey towards that closure.”

Harry’s memoir, due out early next year, is expected to make explosive claims about the Firm.

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry’s memoir will be difficult to read – not only for King Charles III, but for the entire Royal Family.

