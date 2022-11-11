Royal fans wants removal of Prince Harry and Meghan’s titles

The title was given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the basis that they would be working royals.

This title cannot be used for personal financial gain, a royal specialist said.

Only Parliament can remove titles, Marlene Koinig claimed.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan resigned from their royal duties, followers of the royal family have been demanding that their titles be taken away.

Recently, one of the couple’s detractors stated, “The title was given to them at marriage on the basis that they would be working royals serving the monarchy. As this is no longer the case, this title cannot be used for personal financial gain. It therefore has no purpose and must be removed.”

Marlene Koinig, a royal specialist, claimed that it was only feasible if the parliament decided to revoke their titles.

She stated: “the title was given to Harry with succession of the dukedom for his male line descendants. The letters patent mentions only Harry. Only Parliament can remove titles,”