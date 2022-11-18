Royals tease Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with new pictures

The senior royals changed their Remembrance Day photos on their profiles this week.

As they made changes to their Instagram and Twitter accounts this week, King Charles III, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton reportedly teased Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their new smiling photos.

The senior royals changed their Remembrance Day photos on their profiles to more upbeat images. In their brand-new profile pictures, both couples may be seen grinning, seemingly teasing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that they are content without them.

Charles and Camilla changed their Royal Family avatar from a photograph taken in 2009 to a beloved official headshot taken in 2018.

The 40-year-old Prince and Princess of Wales also replaced their profile picture from a Festival of Remembrance photo from 2018 with a favourite laughing photo taken during a 2020 tour of Ireland.

The two royal spouses’ new cover photographs, which depicted poppy crosses in the Field of Remembrance during the solemn period of Remembrance Day, were also uploaded by courtiers.

Kate and William’s page now features a graphic showcasing the Earthshot Prize, while the new British king and his wife’s main photo is now a vivid image of Buckingham Palace.

