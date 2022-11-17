Rumours stir against Meghan Markle and podcast ‘Archetypes’

It has been claimed that the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t work with her guests.

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes shot to the top of the charts.

Her detractors are spreading an Instagram post in which she congratulated a producer for being “an excellent interviewer”.

Advertisement

It has been claimed that the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t work with her guests after Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes shot to the top of the charts.

According to a rumour, Meghan might not actually be speaking to the people that appear on her podcast.

One of Markle’s former podcast guests “has sparked speculation that she never actually spoke to the duchess for the interview,” according to NY Post.

In a recent episode of the podcast titled “To ‘B’ or not to ‘B,’ ” author Allison Yarrow made an appearance, and Meghan talked about how calling a woman “difficult” is “a code word for the B-word.”

According to Daily Mail, “Yarrow’s explanations and comments are apparently edited and interwoven between comments from the Duchess of Sussex in the podcast audio.”

While all is going on, Meghan Markle’s detractors are spreading an Instagram post in which she congratulated a producer for being “an excellent interviewer” and included a picture of her after her “Archetypes” interview in front of a sign for the audio production company Gimlet Media.

Advertisement

“Excited to be included in the visionary series #Archetypes hosted by Meghan the Duchess of Sussex the aims to dissect and subvert the archetypes that hold women back,” Yarrow wrote in the caption.

“Cheers to producer @farrahsafari (an excellent interviewer) and the folks at @Gimlet @Spotify who get it done,” she added.

The tabloid stated, “The audio clips of the experts have been cut and interwoven between audio of Markle, so it’s not clear whether or not she spoke to any or all of the experts herself.”

Also Read Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘snubbed’ by shake-up call Angela Levin, a royal family expert, told the press these things. King...