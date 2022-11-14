Sobbing King Charles lay wreath by the Cenotaph

Charles laid his wreath by the Cenotaph with tears streaming from his eyes.

For many years, he had been standing in for his mother, but it was the first time he had done so for himself.

He was joined by other senior royals, including as his son Prince William.

Advertisement

King Charles III laid his wreath by the Cenotaph with tears streaming from his eyes. For many years, he had been standing in for his mother, but it was the first time he had done so for himself.

For the first time as the king, Charles oversaw Remembrance Day ceremonies in London on Sunday. He did so by laying a brand-new wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial following a two-minute moment of silence.

After Queen Elizabeth passed away in September, Charles succeeded her as monarch. He was joined by other senior royals, including as his son and successor Prince William. Camilla, his wife and consort, watched from the balcony of a neighbouring government structure.

After the passing of the queen, Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin said the event honouring Britain’s war dead had “additional poignancy.”

“She represented duty and service, but also that dignity of that wartime generation and all that they sacrificed for our freedom,” he told the BBC.

Also Read King Charles’ birthday custom will continue under the new monarch A new report says that Britain's new king, Charles III, will follow...