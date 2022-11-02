The Crown could become Netflix’s biggest hit of year

The public seems to enjoy shows/films based on real-life events, says analyst Jane Moore.

The Crown may end up being one of the highest-rated TV shows on Netflix this year.

The Watcher and The Jeffrey Dahmer – Monster are two of the top rated shows in the UK.

The public seems to enjoy sensationalistic shows/films based on real-life events, according to analyst Jane Moore, who wrote to explain why she thinks The Crown, despite internet criticism for allegedly “dramatizing” royal tragedies, might become Netflix’s biggest hit of the year.

Mark my words, wrote Moore. The majority of them will still watch and it will be “trending” within hours of series five being released next week, despite the harsh criticism and the online message boards being swamped with virtue signalers expressing how disgusted they are with The Crown’s exploitation of Princess Diana, her marriage breakdown, and eventual death.

The Watcher, a drama based on a true story of a couple who were chased out of their home by a nasty letter writer who even targeted their children, is currently the highest-rated show in the UK, Moore continued, giving instances.

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, about the real-life serial killer who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys, is in second place, after several weeks in the top ten,” she continued.

“So, there it is, in full Technicolor, that British Netflix users favor real-life stories of a sensationalist kind,” Moore then said in his conclusion