Burghley House, which is near Stamford in Lincolnshire, re-created the terrible fire for The Crown.

The late Queen then gave a speech to mark her 40 years on the throne.

1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.

Advertisement

After a terrible fire at Windsor Castle and a string of scandals for the firm, The Crown recently showed Queen Elizabeth II’s “Annus horribilis.”

The breakups of Charles and Diana’s marriage and Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s marriage made 1992 a hard year for the Royal Family.

Burghley House, which is near Stamford in Lincolnshire, re-created the terrible fire for The Crown. It is said that the filming took more than two days and that almost 60 extras played firemen and soldiers.

Also Read Insiders say that Kate Middleton has a “low-key presence” in the royal family Kate Middleton's "genuine" and "confident" personality has won over critics of the...

The late Queen then gave a speech to mark her 40 years on the throne. In it, she said: “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.”

“In the world of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an annus horribilis.”