“The Crown,” Diana’s revenge dress, “needs” more screen time, admirers say

Netflix fans think the legendary moment should have been displayed more.

Twitter user: “The Crown’s revenge dress deserves more screen time.”

Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana and Dominic West plays Charles in Season 5.

The fifth season of “The Crown” is finally here after a long wait, and fans can’t stop talking about how exciting the plot is.

In the most recent episode of Netflix’s royal drama series, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce, a fire at Windsor Castle, and the appointment of two new prime ministers are all shown.

After season five came out, fans who were disappointed that they didn’t get to see more of Princess Diana’s revenge dress moment criticized it.

In the scene called “The Way Ahead” from episode five, the former princess of Wales wears the famous dress.

Fans think, though, that Netflix should have shown more of the famous moment.

One person took to Twitter and wrote, “The revenge dress deserved more screen time in The Crown.”

Another added, “The Revenge Dress deserved its own episode, but instead we got 60 minutes of Philip being depressed in Russia.”

“I wish they included more of the revenge dress scene; it’s still iconic though,” said another.

For those who don’t know, Princess Diana wore a beautiful black Christina Stambolian dress to a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994. This was right after Prince Charles confirmed his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in the documentary Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role.\

People have always thought that Princess Diana wore the dress to “get back” at someone.

In the fifth season of the show, Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana, and Dominic West plays Prince Charles.

Right now, you can watch The Crown on Netflix.