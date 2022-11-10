Advertisement
“The Crown”: In her “secret tapes,” Princess Diana said she tried to kill herself

The Crown & Princess Diana

Princess Diana had problems with her mental health, and the second episode of the fifth season of Netflix’s hit show The Crown showed Diana making “secret tapes.”

Her friend James Colthurst then gave the tapes to Andrew Morton, who used them in his book Diana: Her True Story.

This was what the then-Princess of Wales told the press. “When I was pregnant with William, I threw myself down the stairs at Sandringham.” James remembered that the “horrifying” sight was seen by the Queen Mother, who was “physically shaking with the shock of what she had witnessed.”

“We are not prepared to say how [Charles] is reacting or how [Diana] is reacting [to the book’s release]. “It is not for us to continue a circulation war with comments one way or the other, because that is what it is all about,” Buckingham Palace said at the time.

Diana talked about having bulimia in an interview with Martin Bashir in 1995.

“You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable.” “You fill your stomach up four or five times a day—some do it more—and it gives you a feeling of comfort,” she added.

