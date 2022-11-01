The Crown offers rare look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth

The Crown offers a rare look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.

The upcoming season of the television series about the royal family is set between 1991 and 1997.

Her Majesty sits in Balmoral Castle and considers her 40 years in power.

A fresh sneak look at the eagerly awaited fifth season of The Crown has been promised by Netflix.

The most recent teaser was released today (Oct. 31) on the streaming service’s Twitter account and offers viewers an exclusive look at actress Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.

Following that, the teaser shows flashback cameos of the three Queens from the various seasons, including Claire Foy as the Queen in series one and two’s early years and Olivia Coleman as Her Majesty in series three and four.-

The early peek also shows the Queen picking up ashes from the 1992 Windsor Castle Fire after attending the funerals of her father, King George VI, and Winston Churchill.

“The anniversary of any occasion is the time to reflect,” Staunton, 66, is heard saying in the video clip as she gives a speech.

The Queen says, “Constancy, stability, obligation,” towards the end of the clip.

The clip was posted to Twitter by The Crown’s official account with the statement “The Crown at its core. As of November 9th, Imelda Staunton is in the lead for the next season.

