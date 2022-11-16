The Crown on Netflix “threatens” King Charles before the coronation

He is worried that the show’s effects could overshadow his coronation next year.

Andrew Morton, who wrote a shocking biography about Princess Diana, discussed The Crown and why the royal family is “annoyed.”

That’s going to define him—and his reign,” Morton said.

According to reports, King Charles feels threatened by Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, which shows the end of his marriage to the late Princess Diana. He is worried that the show’s effects could overshadow his coronation next year.

Andrew Morton, who wrote a shocking biography about Princess Diana, talked about The Crown and why the royal family is supposedly “annoyed” by the new season.

Morton said this to the media: “The real threat is the fact that we have a coronation coming up in May, and anyone who works for the palace is on tenterhooks; they don’t want it to go wrong.”

“And one of the things that could go wrong would be a sea change in Charles’ image.” They do not want people to be reminded of what happened in the past with Charles and Camilla. “You’d expect them to be on red alert, to squash anything.”

Morton also said this about the beginning of King Charles’ reign: “Charles is having a honeymoon period.” “We’re seeing a slightly different style, such as being kissed by people in the crowd—you never saw that with the queen.”

“But a lot will depend on the coronation, the shape, and the style of the coronation.” “That’s going to define him—and his reign,” Morton said.