‘The Crown’ season five ‘celebrates’ Queen Elizabeth

Imelda Staunton walked the red carpet for season five of The Crown.

She insisted that the show’s main goal is to celebrate the Queen.

The actress said she was “inconsolable” upon learning of her mother’s death during filming.

The eagerly awaited fifth season of The Crown is currently available on Netflix. In the most recent episode of the royal series, Imelda Staunton, who portrays the late Queen Elizabeth II, demanded that the current season “celebrates” Her.

Staunton, 66, asserted that the program’s main goal is to demonstrate why people appreciate the Queen for “keeping her promise” to the public in the face of recent accusations of inaccuracy and criticisms of the plot.

Staunton, who replaced Olivia Colman in the role, claimed that Queen Elizabeth became a significant part of her life while filming and that she was “inconsolable” upon learning of her passing.

Staunton walked the red carpet at the The Crown premiere event in London on Wednesday wearing a black suit and tie, a white shirt, and high-waisted cigarette pants.

The royal family is followed in season five of The Crown through a lot of upsetting incidents, such as the Windsor Castle fire and the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

