‘The Crown’ tries to portray King Charles as Villain

Netflix has come under fire for its portrayal of King Charles in its newest season from pro-monarchy royal scholar Angela Levin.

I have intermittently watched all of Netflix’s Crown episodes.

How malicious, she wrote.

Levin said, King Charles is shown as a nasty man who keeps chewing his lips, yet sentences appear on screen about his help to young people. It craftily helps give the impression that the rest is true.”

Anyone else feel the country is falling apart? Strikes, malicious Netflix Crown about our Monarchy that many people will believe true, attacks even from eggs and forcing us to donate enormous sums to several countries when the country can’t afford it,” Angela Levin said.

