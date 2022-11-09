Grant Harrold claims The Crown has been criticised for not portraying Camilla in a “good light”.

Earlier seasons inspired the “younger generation” to criticise the Queen Consort.

Camilla can’t watch the show, according to her biographer Angelia Levin.

According to Grant Harrold, who asserted that The Crown has come under fire for not depicting Queen Consort Camilla in a “good light,” the truth about The Duchess has been misrepresented.

The acclaimed Netflix series’ earlier seasons, according to Grant, inspired the “younger generation” to criticise the Queen Consort. He made this claim to the Canadian betting site OnlineCasino.ca.

Then-Duchess Camilla was “immediately attacked” by a “whole young generation,” he continued, because her portrayal was “really not fair.”

In the comments section of the posts, Grant noticed that people were “saying nasty things about the Duchess.”

“The fact that they have admitted stuff in the past and we know that, this generation doesn’t know that,” he continued.

“When these things happen, nobody’s a victor are they? When relationships break down in any family, nobody comes out victorious from it, everyone suffers.”

Camilla can’t watch the show, according to Angelia Levin, who wrote Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.

