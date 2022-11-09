The letter from King Charles didn’t show “enough time and respect” for Queen

During a walkout in York, King Charles and Camilla evade an attack
During their walkabout in York on Wednesday, a man tried to throw...
The documentary about King Charles III has been scrapped because the death of Queen Elizabeth II was not given “enough time and respect.”
The documentary, which was directed by John Bridcut and called Born To Be The King, had interviews with Prime Ministers, Cabinet secretaries, and other well-known people.
The original plan was to show the documentary three days after Queen Elizabeth II died.
But on September 10, a media executive decided not to show the documentary during prime time but instead to put it on iPlayer.
Bridcut said to the newspaper: “I think they were afraid of being accused of not giving the death of the Queen sufficient time and respect.”
He said, “They didn’t appreciate sufficiently that sadness over the death of the Queen would be coupled with a feeling of welcome for the new King.” “Both run in parallel, with neither displacing the other.”
