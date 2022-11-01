The release of Spare is “torturous” for Prince Harry.

He plans to release his memoir in January of next year.

Harry has a multi-million dollar contract to write the book.

Advertisement

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is said to be “tortured” about the planned memoir Spare, which he plans to release in January of next year.

According to royal analyst Tina Brown, the father of Archie and Lilibet is “tortured” about the publication of the hotly contested book since there would be “no turning back” once it is released.

With the publisher, Harry has a multi-million dollar contract to write the book.

“They’ve taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he’s supposed to expose everything about his miserable life as a royal,” she reportedly said to The Telegraph, according to reports.

The Palace Papers’s creator said, “But now that he knows there is no turning back, the thought of it is torturing him. If the story goes on, I don’t see how Harry could possibly come back.”

Also Read Meghan Markle in Prince Harry’s divisive autobiography Spare Meghan Markle in Prince Harry's divisive autobiography Spare. She played a significant...