The worst thing for the Royal Family is King Charles’ anger

Royal experts warn that there was always going to be “violence” in Princess Diana and King Charles’s marriage.

In an interview, author and biographer Christopher Andersen shared this information.

He told the press that Princess Diana was getting married to King Charles, and he said that even the security guards at the Palace got tired of seeing weapons lying around.

This is especially true because King Charles is said to have “a huge temper” and has said, “I mean, it’s an incredible temper.” The girl was constantly throwing tantrums, and he threw a bootjack [at her]. It’s a heavy wooden device for putting on hunting boots, and it’s made of iron and wood. He threw it at Diana’s head and just missed her.

He was also afraid that there would be guns all over the palace. “They love shooting parties.” “So there are shotguns and handguns for security, and rifles [for] security forces.”

Because of this, “they were worried that there was such violence.” “There was a lot of screaming and shouting, as well as slammed doors.”

“Don’t forget Diana; when she was three months pregnant with [Prince] William, she threw herself down the stairs and landed at the feet of the queen and Princess Margaret. So there were many violent episodes. It could have gotten much worse. “And [security] was afraid that not only somebody might commit suicide, that somebody might do harm, but we might be talking about murder.” “So they tried to keep the weapons away from the royals.”

Even Wendy Berry, who worked as a housekeeper, saw a lot. “slammed doors and pitched battles” and branded them “the hallmarks of day-to-day life.”