Tom Cruise may be assigned a “role” at King Charles’s coronation

Tom Cruise & King Charles

  • The monarch reportedly wants Tom Cruise at his coronation next year.
  • Neil Sean, a royal expert, posted the news on YouTube.
  • Neil noted that the Top Gun actor is a “major royal fan” and a “good friend of the late Duke of Edinburgh.”
Tom Cruise could show up at King Charles III’s coronation next year, as the monarch is said to want to have the Hollywood heartthrob there.

Neil Sean, who knows a lot about the royal family, put the news on his YouTube channel. “You may have heard that a friendship developed so much that Tom was invited first to tea with Her Majesty the Queen and then for an informal lunch,” he said.

Neil pointed out that the actor from Top Gun was also “a good associate of the late Duke of Edinburgh,” but he’s also a “major royal fan.”

He revealed that “it appears Tom may be given some kind of, not just an invitation, but a] certain role within the forthcoming coronation.”

“I think this is a splendid idea given the fact that so many of our wonderful American friends love everything royal,” Neil said.

He went on to say, “The King was really pleased with the way that Tom Cruise brightened the day” before her death in September for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen was “apparently absolutely delightful in his company” and “thoroughly enjoyed it in some very dark times.”

