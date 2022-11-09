When the heist in “The Crown” nearly resulted in a murder investigation

he Crown is a well-reviewed show on Netflix.

The Crown is a well-reviewed show on Netflix. Once, a dummy corpse was mistaken for a real one, which almost led to a murder investigation.

According to Variety, antique props worth $200,000 were stolen from the set of a hit show. However, the thieves left behind a fake body.

Alison Harvey, who is in charge of setting up the sets, told Variety that these props were related to Episode 6 of Season 5, which shows how the British royals and Soviet Russia got along.

“It’s a shame because it was some of the loveliest antiques that we could actually get our hands on because we were trying to recreate the Russian Imperial family and the wealth of ancient Russia,” Harvey said. “So there was quite a lot lost, which was very sad.” “We just made accommodations in the set for what was missing, and it was sort of fine, but it was a sad moment.”

“I think the most amusing bit was the police treating it as a murder inquiry because one of the dummies, the prosthetic, was floating face down in the river next to where the theft had been, so they immediately thought “We’ve got a murder,” but actually it was just a rubber body,” she said. “That took a bit of time to work out.”

Martin Childs, the production designer, said, “Finding the antiques was not their priority because they [thought they] had a murder to investigate.”

In the meantime, the police didn’t find any stolen things, and the crew confirmed: “None have been recovered, no.”