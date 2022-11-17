Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Why Princess Diana gave her kids to Queen Elizabeth

Why Princess Diana gave her kids to Queen Elizabeth

Articles
Advertisement
Why Princess Diana gave her kids to Queen Elizabeth

Why Princess Diana gave her kids to Queen Elizabeth

Advertisement
  • Paul Burell claims Princess Diana did not orient her children toward their father.
  • The former butler criticised the “nasty” portrayal of Diana in The Crown.
  • He said she gave them up to the Royal Family, unselfishly, to the members of the family.
Advertisement

According to former butler Paul Burell, Princess Diana did not orient her children toward their father. In a recent interview with Dan Wootton, Mr. Burell criticised the “nasty” portrayal of Diana in The Crown.

“The show made out that [Diana] made her son take sides in the marriage battle, “said host Wotton to begin.

When he inquired about the veracity of this claim, Mr. Burell responded, “It’s not, it’s not true.

“She adored her boys, [but] you know what she did, she gave them up, unselfishly, to the Royal Family.”

He alleged: “She said to me, ‘well, they belong to the family’, ‘they need to learn the ropes of the futures lives’, ‘they need to be with their grandmother’, ‘they need to be with their cousins and everyone else.”

Diana said “at least I can have them two weeks a year to take them on holiday in the summer”, adding, “that’s how unselfish she was”.

Advertisement

He continued, “She had a great relationship with both [of] her boys.”

Burell objected, “This is a cruel portrayal of Princess Diana’s character.”

Also Read

Palace aide reveals inside facts about Princess Diana’s death
Palace aide reveals inside facts about Princess Diana’s death

Patrick Jephson claims that bringing up Princess Diana would elicit a "frustrating"...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story