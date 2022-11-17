Why Princess Diana gave her kids to Queen Elizabeth

Paul Burell claims Princess Diana did not orient her children toward their father.

The former butler criticised the “nasty” portrayal of Diana in The Crown.

He said she gave them up to the Royal Family, unselfishly, to the members of the family.

According to former butler Paul Burell, Princess Diana did not orient her children toward their father. In a recent interview with Dan Wootton, Mr. Burell criticised the “nasty” portrayal of Diana in The Crown.

“The show made out that [Diana] made her son take sides in the marriage battle, “said host Wotton to begin.

When he inquired about the veracity of this claim, Mr. Burell responded, “It’s not, it’s not true.

“She adored her boys, [but] you know what she did, she gave them up, unselfishly, to the Royal Family.”

He alleged: “She said to me, ‘well, they belong to the family’, ‘they need to learn the ropes of the futures lives’, ‘they need to be with their grandmother’, ‘they need to be with their cousins and everyone else.”

Diana said “at least I can have them two weeks a year to take them on holiday in the summer”, adding, “that’s how unselfish she was”.

He continued, “She had a great relationship with both [of] her boys.”

Burell objected, “This is a cruel portrayal of Princess Diana’s character.”

