William and Kate will go to Boston right after Harry and Meghan

Articles
Soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big honor, Prince William and Kate Middleton will leave their mark in the US.

The couple is getting ready to go to Boston. This will be their first trip to the US since 2014.

On November 30, when their long-awaited visit starts, the Prince and Princess of Wales will go on a tour of the city to learn about its history and the ambitious steps people are taking to fight the effects of climate change.

The mother of three will speak at Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child, which works with Kate’s own Center for Early Childhood.

The Prince William Earth Shot Prize, on the other hand, will be given to five environmental activists each year.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get the Ripple of Hope award on December 6 in New York.

Kerry Kennedy, who runs the awards for the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation, recently called the couple “heroic.”

She told E! Confidential about a speech her late father gave in South Africa in 1966: “He also spoke of moral courage, saying that few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family, and community about the power structure they maintained.”

“And this is what Meghan and Prince Harry have done,” she added.

