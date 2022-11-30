Without Princess Diana’s DNA, Prince Harry would be “nothing”

People claim Prince Harry wouldn’t be important without Diana’s blood.

People say that Prince Harry wouldn’t be important if he didn’t have Princess Diana’s blood in his veins.

Kinsey Schofield said this in an interview with the media. She is a royal commentator.

She started by saying that the couple was a “polarising figure” and said, “It appears that Harry and Meghan lack self-awareness.”

She also added, “They are so busy trying to keep up with the Obamas that they don’t see how laughable some of these PR stunts appear to be to the same audience that they want watching their reality show on Netflix or buying their books.”

Before she came to her conclusion, she even went so far as to say, “And truthfully, if it wasn’t for Diana’s DNA running through Harry’s blood… I don’t think anyone would have anything to do with them.”