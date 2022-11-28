Zara Tindall, the late Queen’s granddaughter, shops for swimwear in Australia

Zara Tindall, who is the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, was recently seen shopping for swimsuits in Byron Bay, Australia, where her husband Mike Tindall was filming I’m a Celeb.

Reports say that Zara was seen at a local store in Byron Bay, where she tried on a number of bikinis before going shopping in the area.

Even though Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman, and other famous people live in Byron Bay, Australia, a Now to Love report says that Mike and Zara Tindall are unlikely to move there.

The outlet says that Zara and Mike have lived on Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate for the past nine years, and all reports point to Zara just going to Australia to support her husband on the popular reality show.

This was proven when Zara was shown waiting to give Mike a hug after he was kicked off the show. After that, the couple reportedly went to the JW Marriott Gold Coast resort in Surfers Paradise.

Zara and Mike, who used to play rugby, have been married for more than ten years. They got married in 2011.