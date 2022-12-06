Everything You Need to Know About King Charles Two Children, Prince William and Prince Harry

The royal brothers were often called “the heir and the spare.”

They are the children of King Charles and the late Princess Diana.

In August 1997, Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother died in a car accident.

During their marriage, King Charles and Princess Diana had two royal children. William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, were born.

Together, Prince William and Prince Harry have been through a lot.

The royal brothers were often called “the heir and the spare” because they were the children of King Charles and the late Princess Diana. This saying has stuck with the brothers as they’ve grown up in the royal spotlight.

Prince William was born in June 1982. He was Charles and Diana’s first son. Two years later, in September 1984, their second son, Prince Harry, was born. Even though the brothers were close as kids, a rift between them and the rest of the royal family has grown in recent years, especially after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, said they would stop doing royal duties and move to California in 2020.

“These two brothers—oonce inseparable and now separated by much more than mere distance—hhave been acting out the contradictions that go back into their childhoods and even before that: into their parents’ ill-fated marriage,” said royal author Robert Lacey in 2020. “We have seen conflicts between heir and spare in every recent generation of the royal family—but nothing so profound as this.”

Here is everything you need to know about King Charles’ two children, from when they were young until they became fathers themselves.

On June 21, 1982, at London’s St. Mary’s Hospital, King Charles and Princess Diana gave birth to their first son, Prince William, who would become king. Charles told the waiting press when his son was born, “He has the good fortune not to look like me.”

A year later, Charles and Diana broke royal rules when they took their son on a tour of Australia and New Zealand. This was unusual for the royals, who usually leave their young children at home when going on trips like this. Prince William then rode in a carriage for the first time at the Trooping the Color event in 1987, when he was only 4 years old. At the same time, his mother admitted that they sometimes called him “William the Terrible” at home.

The public saw the young prince for the first time when he went on his first official royal engagement with his parents in Cardiff, Wales, in 1991. From then on, the future king would be a well-known figure in the public eye, showing the media and photographers many private parts of his life. Even though his parents had just split up, the press wrote about his first day at Eton College.

While Prince William was at the school, he and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, ate lunch together every week. This helped them get closer. Lacey told people that the Queen started the lunches because she cared so much about William’s health. The writer went on to say, “The prince’s style comes from his royal grandmother, who stepped in when William’s parents’ marriage broke up in 1995.” The 13-year-old was in a dangerous situation. He was alone and had just started boarding school at Eton College, an elite school across the river from Windsor. Concerned about her grandson’s mental health, the Queen invited William to spend the weekend with her when the Eton boys went home.

In August 1997, Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother died in a car accident. Diana’s death had a big effect on both of her sons. William later said that hearing about his mother’s death was the saddest thing that had ever happened to him. As he told the Scots in 2022 while on a royal tour of the country, “In short, Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories.” but also my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. “As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.”

