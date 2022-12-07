Experts come to recue Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s docuseries

Experts have defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to make their documentary.

Once more, experts have defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by stating that “no one is being forced” to watch the documentary “at gunpoint.”

This assertion was made by Daily Mirror columnist Polly Hudson in an editorial for The Mirror.

Hudson started off by writing, “Those objecting the loudest to the documentary, the most offended by it – despite, let’s not forget, having seen only two and a half minutes of it – seem to be missing an important point. We do all have a choice in this matter.”

“No one will be forced to watch it at gunpoint. And even if we do watch, it isn’t then a legal requirement that we unquestioningly believe every word that Harry and Meghan say.”

“They’re giving us the option to hear what they really think. What we do with that is up to us,” Hudson added before concluding.

