Kate Middleton and Prince Harry secretly reunite in New York?

Kate Middleton met Harry, Lilibet, and Archie in the US.

The princess wanted to see Prince Harry and her nieces and nephews.

Harry loves Kate, and he feels his kids deserve to know her.”

Advertisement

During her trip to the US last week for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards, it was said that Kate Middleton met her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his children Lilibet and Archie in secret.

IBT said that a source told them that even though the Princess had a full schedule, she didn’t want to miss the chance to see Prince Harry and her nieces and nephews.

The person told the newspaper, “Regardless of what has happened in the past with Harry and Meghan, Kate desperately wanted to have a visit with their children.”

The report further claims that Kate Middleton contacted Prince Harry for the secret meeting, adding that the Duke was “on board.”

for getting together with his brother’s wife and his two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Also Read Prince Harry’s friends say Meghan Markle is ‘200% a nightmare’ Prince Harry’s pals admit Meghan Markle is ‘200% a nightmare.’ Royal expert...

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, Harry loves Kate, and he feels his kids deserve to know her.”

It is said that the secret meeting took place in New York.