Kate Middleton to sing carols with King Charles at the second annual Royal Christmas Concert

The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, will be joined at the Royal Carols by King Charles III and Queen Camilla: Together on December 15, at the Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton is spreading holiday cheer to King Charles III, who is her father-in-law.

The British king, who is 74, and his wife, Queen Camilla, who is 75, will join the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, at Westminster Abbey on December 15 for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

Princess Kate, who is 40, organised the party with the help of the Royal Foundation. Other members of the royal family, charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel, and more will all be there to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring,” Buckingham Palace said in a release on Tuesday.

“This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion, and support for others,” the release added.

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”

In 2021, Kate held her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey to honour the work of people and groups all over the U.K. who helped their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. She played the piano for the first time in public during a surprise duet with Scottish singer Tom Walker on the song "For Those Who Can't Be Here." She wore a red Catherine Walker dress with a festive bow and a pair of the Queen's earrings. Ellie Goulding, Leona Lewis, and the Westminster Abbey Choir also sang at the show. Prince William, who is 40 years old, read from Luke 2:1–7 while surrounded by Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park that the Queen had given to help decorate the Abbey. Charles and Camilla didn't go to the event, and neither did Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louis, Kate and William's three children. The 2022 event will also have a lot of famous guests. The Abbey Choir will sing traditional carols, Craig David and Samantha Barks from Les Miserables will perform, and opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Melanie C will sing a special duet. People like Prince William, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Hugh Bonneville, who plays Paddington, will give readings. Catherine Zeta-Jones will talk about the event when it is shown on TV on Christmas Eve. Last month, Kate gave the public the opportunity to select the final song for the concert via a Twitter poll run in association with the TV show Good Morning Britain. "Help us decide the final carol for Together at Christmas," a message on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Twitter account read. The winning carol, "O Come, All Ye Faithful," will now be sung by the Abbey Choir at the event. Guests will also receive a special holiday foreword in their song sheets, written by Kate.