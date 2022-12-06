Kate Middleton will surprise fans during Christmas carol service

Advertisement
Kate Middleton

  • Kate Middleton, will surprise people at this year’s Christmas service.
  • The Princess of Wales is getting ready for this year’s event.
  • The mother of three played piano with singer Tom Walker and his band,
Kate Middleton, who is married to Prince William, will surprise people at this year’s Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.

On December 15, when the second part of Harry and Meghan’s documentary comes out on Netflix, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will honour the Prince and Princess of Wales by joining them at the annual service.

The mother of three played piano with singer Tom Walker and his band at an event last year, and a video of her playing went viral.

Walker was so impressed with Kate after her performance last year that he said, “Without doubt, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” “I thought she absolutely nailed it; it’s not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you’ve never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it.”

The Princess of Wales is getting ready for this year’s event. She just got back from a great trip to the US. A source says that Kate is thrilled and ready for another surprise this year.

The source also says that Kate’s carol service could be a big blow to the recent drama between Meghan and Harry, since the Prince and Princess of Wales have planned well for the day.

