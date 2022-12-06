King Charles face another ‘egging’ incident while walking in Luton

Advertisement
King Charles Had Egg Thrown at Him

  • The king is unaffected.
  • The King, 74, maintained cool while enjoying a walkabout in Luton, England on Tuesday.
  • AP: While addressing well-wishers outside Luton Town Hall, King Charles was hit with an egg.
The king is unaffected.

The King, 74, maintained cool while enjoying a walkabout in Luton, England on Tuesday. AP: While addressing well-wishers outside Luton Town Hall, King Charles was hit with an egg. Protection agents redirected the royal to another location, where he resumed greeting people.

During the rest of the royal tour, King Charles visited the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh community center and rode the new cable-drawn mass transport system at Luton DART Parkway Station. This is the second glitch in recent weeks.

The King and Queen Camilla were on a walkabout in York when someone flung eggs inches close. Food was thrown at King Charles and Queen Camilla, 75, at Micklegate Bar, where the king typically arrives.

Four police officers apprehended a protester who reportedly shouted, “This country was established on slave blood.”

King Charles was filmed staring down as an egg smashed past his face. Queen Camilla seemed worried at the egg-thrower. The monarch continued talking before he and his wife resumed walking.

The King’s personal protection officers formed a close shield behind him, and the masses cheered “God save the King”

