King Charles ignores Harry and Meghan, honours Kate and William

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla didn’t invite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the Princess of Wales’ carol service. This made it look like they didn’t like them.

The new King and his wife Camilla will honour the Prince and Princess of Wales by attending Kate’s annual carol service at Westminster Abbey on the same day that on the same day that the second part of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary airs.

The Kensington Palace says that “The New Fab Four” will all go to the ceremony together. The news comes a day after the second trailer for “Harry & Meghan,” which was also very exciting.

The move seems to be a new jab at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been criticising the royal family over and over again.

The £88 million docuseries about the California couple will be released on the streaming service on Thursday, December 15.

The second trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which looks even more exciting than the first, came out yesterday. Harry and Meghan are in the picture.