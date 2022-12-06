Advertisement
  • King Charles ignores Harry and Meghan, honours Kate and William
King Charles III

  • King Charles III didn’t invite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to t carol service.
  • The Kensington Palace says that “The New Fab Four” will all go to the ceremony together.
  • The £88 million docuseries will be released on December 15.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla didn’t invite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the Princess of Wales’ carol service. This made it look like they didn’t like them.

The new King and his wife Camilla will honour the Prince and Princess of Wales by attending Kate’s annual carol service at Westminster Abbey on the same day that on the same day that the second part of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary airs.

The Kensington Palace says that “The New Fab Four” will all go to the ceremony together. The news comes a day after the second trailer for “Harry & Meghan,” which was also very exciting.

Also Read

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry secretly reunite in New York?
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry secretly reunite in New York?

Kate Middleton met Harry, Lilibet, and Archie in the US. The princess...

The move seems to be a new jab at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been criticising the royal family over and over again.

The £88 million docuseries about the California couple will be released on the streaming service on Thursday, December 15.

The second trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which looks even more exciting than the first, came out yesterday. Harry and Meghan are in the picture.

