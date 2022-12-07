Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reach NYC despite criticism

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in New York for the Ripple of Hope Award ceremony on Tuesday.
  • The award presentation was scheduled for December 6.
  • Rhe Duke and Duchess flew by private aircraft from their California home to New York.
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in New York City for the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award ceremony on Tuesday, they appeared to be oblivious to the criticism.

The award presentation was scheduled for December 6, so the Duke and Duchess reportedly flew by private aircraft from their residence in California.

There will be awards given to Meghan and Harry, as well as other “exemplary leaders,” for their “unwavering commitment to social change.”

Prior to the dinner, they are anticipated to walk the red carpet in honour of their efforts “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights,” alongside late NBA player Bill Russell and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The foundation’s president, Ms. Kennedy, the daughter of RFK, said that Harry and Meghan will be recognised for their “heroic” stand against the “structural RACISM” of the royal family. She commended the newlyweds for questioning the “power structure” inside the royal family.

According to Kennedy, who was quoted in The Telegraph, “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.”

The vacation of Lilibet and Archie’s parents occurs just a few days before the premiere of their eagerly awaited Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan.”

Paul Burrell, butler to Princess Diana, has pleaded with King Charles III to deprive Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, calling their documentary “self-obsessed narcissism.”

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles at risk after December 9th
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles at risk after December 9th

The second reading of the Removal of Titles bill is scheduled for...

Read More News On

