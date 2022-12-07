Meghan Markle talks about having ‘suicidal thoughts’ at award ceremony

Meghan Markle was in attendance at the Ripple of Hope Awards on Tuesday.

She told the audience that she had experienced “suicidal thoughts”.

Meghan previously opened up about her mental health difficulties with Oprah Winfrey.

On Tuesday, December 6, Meghan Markle won a prestigious humanitarian award and told the audience that she had experienced “suicidal thoughts” and that she doesn’t want anyone to “feel alone.”

The Duchess of Sussex was questioned on how difficult it was for her to come up about her mental health difficulties previously during her shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 as she was in attendance at the Ripple of Hope Awards with husband Prince Harry on Tuesday night.

Meghan, 41, said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, as you can imagine… I don’t want anyone to feel alone.”

She then added: “And when you’ve been through anything that’s challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and COVID, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing. We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience.”

Meghan continued, “It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you’re not alone, because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don’t see a way out.”

The Duchess went on: “But ultimately, if you feel like there’s someone else that has a lived experience. they’ve gotten to the other side, and gave example of resilience, an example of ‘there is a happy ending’, I think that’s what most people are probably seeking out in those moments.”

And for that reason, Meghan continued, “And that’s why I made the decision to just say ‘if my experience can help someone else not feel the same way or to know that there’s hope then it’s worth every second of whatever comes with it.”

