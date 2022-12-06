Netflix footage criticises Meghan Markle for ‘often sobbing’

US hosts criticised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for “always crying.”

Joy Behar and Ana Navarro of The View were very harsh on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

US hosts criticised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for “always crying” after the last trailer for their upcoming docuseries, Harry & Meghan, on Netflix showed new footage of Meghan crying.

Joy Behar and Ana Navarro of The View were very harsh on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for what they said was an attempt to use their Netflix show to make Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to the US less important.

Navarro called Meghan out for “always crying” on her Netflix show, and she said: “I just wish that every time I saw Meghan and Harry, they weren’t crying and wiping away tears, and they were giving me something positive.”

She then criticised Prince Harry and Meghan for not bringing the trailer with them on Prince William and Kate’s historic tour of the US, which was their first trip there in eight years.

Navarro said: “First of all, I think Netflix is great at marketing, and I think Harry and Meghan are great at marketing themselves. They have done it; they’ve now earned tens and tens of millions of dollars out of their story, which they have been telling, it seems to me, for years now, and they’re very good at it.

She then said: “So, I don’t know if they had the power to tell Netflix, “Drop it when my brother is here,” but I think they probably did have the power to tell Netflix, “Don’t drop it when my brother is here.”