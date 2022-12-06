Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Netflix trailer mocks Prince Harry’s ‘American accent’

Netflix trailer mocks Prince Harry’s ‘American accent’

Articles
Netflix trailer mocks Prince Harry’s ‘American accent’
Advertisement
  • People are unhappy with Harry because ” he shows off his “American accent.”
  • Harry says in the teaser, “It’s hard to look back and wonder “What the heck happened?”
  • At least one of these women is shown to have been saved by Harry.”
Advertisement

Prince People are upset with Harry because in the second trailer for the Netflix show “Dirty Game,” in which the Duke of Sussex talks about his life as a spy, he shows off his “American accent.”

In the newly released trailer, you can hear Harry say, “It’s hard to look back on it now and think, “What the heck happened?”

Judi James, a language expert, said this about the royal family member’s accent: “Driving along in profile like the star of a US cop drama and sporting moments of an American accent to add to the boxed set trailer effect, Harry appears as the hero of this trailer, either saving or feeling sorry for the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.”

Also Read

Everything You Need to Know About King Charles Two Children, Prince William and Prince Harry
Everything You Need to Know About King Charles Two Children, Prince William and Prince Harry

The royal brothers were often called "the heir and the spare." They...

She said, “At least one of these women is shown to have been saved by Harry.” As he drives, Meghan sits in the passenger seat and sighs, as if she’s glad to be away from what Harry says in an American accent is a “dirty game.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Katrina Kaif spotted in blue outfit at the airport
Katrina Kaif spotted in blue outfit at the airport
Kate Middleton to sing carols with King Charles at the second annual Royal Christmas Concert
Kate Middleton to sing carols with King Charles at the second annual Royal Christmas Concert
Bipasha Basu shares a photo of Devi and Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu shares a photo of Devi and Karan Singh Grover
Ranveer Singh says he feared being judged for his style
Ranveer Singh says he feared being judged for his style
Ranveer Singh's sister photoshopped him on YRF posters
Ranveer Singh's sister photoshopped him on YRF posters
The fourth season of
The fourth season of "Titans" has a full "Infinity War" finale
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story