Netflix trailer mocks Prince Harry’s ‘American accent’

Prince People are upset with Harry because in the second trailer for the Netflix show “Dirty Game,” in which the Duke of Sussex talks about his life as a spy, he shows off his “American accent.”

In the newly released trailer, you can hear Harry say, “It’s hard to look back on it now and think, “What the heck happened?”

Judi James, a language expert, said this about the royal family member’s accent: “Driving along in profile like the star of a US cop drama and sporting moments of an American accent to add to the boxed set trailer effect, Harry appears as the hero of this trailer, either saving or feeling sorry for the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.”

She said, “At least one of these women is shown to have been saved by Harry.” As he drives, Meghan sits in the passenger seat and sighs, as if she’s glad to be away from what Harry says in an American accent is a “dirty game.”