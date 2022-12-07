Piers Morgan introduces ‘Meghan Markle award’ on his show

Piers Morgan played a tape of MP Matt Hancock making up tears for the camera.

The video was produced in 2020, when pandemic levels in Britain were at their highest.

Piers made fun of the politician for his “fake cry” and poked fun at Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

During the most recent episode of his show, Piers Morgan made a new joke about Meghan Markle.

The former GMB host spoke during his TalkTV segment and played a tape of MP Matt Hancock making up tears for the camera.

The video was produced in 2020, when pandemic levels in Britain were at their highest.

It’s been such a tough year for so many people, added Matt, who appeared to be crying.

Piers made fun of the politician for his “fake cry” and poked fun at Meghan Markle.

“I mean, he wins the Meghan Markle award there for ‘dry eyed tears’.”

Advertisement

The guests on the programme said they “didn’t see any tears at all” and criticised the lawmaker for his “arrogance” and “refusal to admit.”

Also Read Prince Harry’s friend calls Meghan Markle ‘500% a nightmare’ Prince Harry's close pals have reportedly revealed that his wife Meghan Markle...