Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers agree for pause in case

Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers agree for pause in case

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers agree for pause in case

Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers agree for pause in case

Advertisement
  • The Duke of Sussex filed a lawsuit against the publisher in February.
  • A temporary halt in his libel claim has been reached between Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers.
  • Harry claims that a “nasty” piece about his ongoing legal battle with the Home Office was defamatory.
Advertisement

A temporary halt in his libel claim has been reached between Prince Harry and Associated Newspapers, one of the largest media publishers in Britain, according to testimony presented at London’s High Court on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex filed a lawsuit against the publisher in February in response to a Mail on Sunday piece that claimed he had attempted to conceal information about his legal battle with the British interior ministry to have his police protection restored.

Harry, the son of King Charles who, along with his wife Meghan, retired from royal duties two years ago, claims that a “unremittingly nasty” piece about his on-going lawsuit against the Home Office was published in the Mail on Sunday. In July, the High Court declared it to be defamatory.

Associated Newspapers, on the other hand, is defending the libel complaint and claims that the story contains “an expression of opinion” regarding Harry’s public declarations on his legal issue regarding police protection.

Harry’s attorney Jane Phillips stated at the preliminary hearing on Tuesday that the parties had agreed to postpone the case until mid-January in order to attempt to reach a settlement, “if that is indeed possible.”

Harry allegedly offered to pay for or contribute to police security during a meeting at the royal Sandringham estate in January 2020, according to a request for more information from Associated Newspapers.

Advertisement

Judge Barbara Fontaine ruled that Harry’s lawyers should provide “clarification” about the offer he says he made, which she added would “assist the parties … in the attempts about [a] settlement, which I hope are successful”.

The meeting on Tuesday was held only a few days before a highly anticipated Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan was set to premiere. (Reuters)

Also Read

Rain of ‘dislikes’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry documentary trailer
Rain of ‘dislikes’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry documentary trailer

More than 400,000 people disapproved of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles at risk after December 9th
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles at risk after December 9th
Rain of 'dislikes' on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry documentary trailer
Rain of 'dislikes' on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry documentary trailer
Ant Anstead and Christina Hall reaches custody agreement
Ant Anstead and Christina Hall reaches custody agreement
Royal fans angry with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Royal fans angry with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Ayeza Khan leaves fans in awe with latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan leaves fans in awe with latest photoshoot
Mahira Khan shines with ethereal elegance
Mahira Khan shines with ethereal elegance
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story