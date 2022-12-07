Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles at risk after December 9th

The second reading of the Removal of Titles bill is scheduled for December 9.

The key ideas of the Bill can first be discussed by MPs during the second reading.

The Commons votes on whether the Bill should receive a second reading.

On Friday, December 9, the second reading of the Removal of Titles bill is scheduled.

If the law is approved, King Charles would have the authority to revoke titles. The reading takes place in the midst of demands that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles be revoked.

Normally, it happens no earlier than two weekends after the initial reading.

The second reading discussion is introduced by the minister, spokesperson, or MP in charge of the bill in the government.

The official spokesperson for the Opposition answers and offers their opinions on the Bill.

Other opposition parties and backbencher MPs weigh in on the discussion as it goes on.

If MPs agree to the bill’s advancement, it may receive a second reading without a debate.

After the second reading, the bill moves on to the committee stage, where each clause and any amendments (proposals for changes) can be discussed.

