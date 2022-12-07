Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reason for ‘civil war’ in Royal Family

One of the Queen’s chaplains has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of inciting a “civil war”.

Dr. Gavin Ashenden served the monarch for nine years, up until 2017.

The 68-year-old believes they are to blame for the acrimonious atmosphere within the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been charged with inciting a “civil war” inside the Royal Family, according to one of the Queen’s chaplains.

Richard Eden reported that Dr. Gavin Ashenden served the monarch for nine years, up until 2017. According to Richard, the chaplain advised that “the Royal Family should be deeply concerned about the ‘docu-series’,“ in a piece for the Daily Mail.

But he went on to say that the priest thought Harry and Meghan were to blame for the acrimonious atmosphere that had developed among the elder royals.

“I’m afraid they have to be very worried. Meghan and Harry have created a kind of existential civil war and there’s no doubt at all they’re capable of landing severe damage on the Royal Family, partly because they’re fitting in with a certain social mindset, and society is divided into two halves, a reactionary and a progressive half,” he continued.

“The progressive half will support them without thinking, and the reactionary half, the conservative half, if I can call it that, has no protection against them.

“It would be much better if this civil war wasn’t happening, but it is, and it will cause damage all around,” the 68-year-old told Richard.

